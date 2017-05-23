Lubbock police investigating vehicle vandalism cases in neighborhood
Lubbock police are investigating a second rash of vehicle vandalism cases that occurred over the past couple of months in the Tech Terrace neighborhood, with the most recent being on Monday night. The affected area included 23rd through 36th Streets as the department received numerous reports of damaged windows, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.
