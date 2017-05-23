Lubbock police investigating vehicle ...

Lubbock police investigating vehicle vandalism cases in neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock police are investigating a second rash of vehicle vandalism cases that occurred over the past couple of months in the Tech Terrace neighborhood, with the most recent being on Monday night. The affected area included 23rd through 36th Streets as the department received numerous reports of damaged windows, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts 5 hr Through the Knothole 1
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable 7 hr Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY 15 hr Army Vet 1
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... May 21 NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 281,236,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC