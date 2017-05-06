Lubbock nurses say workplace violence a real concern, lawmakers pursuing options
People have become generally more aggressive - and it's spilling into the health care workplace, according to some Lubbock area nurses. "If this society of folks don't get what they want, they're turning to violence these days more than ever before," said Tim Howell, senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer with University Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 3
|Sexyjock5
|6
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 3
|Laredo
|3
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
|With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com...
|Apr 16
|xray45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC