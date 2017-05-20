Lubbock native not satisfied with car...

Lubbock native not satisfied with cartooning success, hopes to motivate cartoonists of all ages

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Will Terrell made his first comic books as a student in Lubbock. He now is a professional animation designer and storyboard artist at Warner Bros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Apr 30 steve 3
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Apr 26 Here2Opine 525
beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15) Apr '17 Durrr 3
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC