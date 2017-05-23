Lubbock Municipal Pools open Tuesday,...

Lubbock Municipal Pools open Tuesday, May 30

It's just about time again to cool off at Lubbock's municipal pools as they open for the 2017 season on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 1 p.m. Hours of operation are Tuesdays through Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Entrance fees are $2 for youth and $2.50 for adults. Children 2 and under are free.

