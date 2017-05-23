Lubbock Municipal Pools open Tuesday, May 30
It's just about time again to cool off at Lubbock's municipal pools as they open for the 2017 season on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 1 p.m. Hours of operation are Tuesdays through Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Entrance fees are $2 for youth and $2.50 for adults. Children 2 and under are free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|29 min
|Through the Knothole
|1
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|3 hr
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|10 hr
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC