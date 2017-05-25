Lubbock man sentenced to 200 months in federal prison

In custody since December, Ortiz pleaded guilty to an indictment that charged one count of possession with an intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in February, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. The charges stem from an undercover operation conducted in October in which officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office reached an agreement with Ford to sell them two ounces of methamphetamine for $1,300, according to the case file.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.