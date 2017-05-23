Lubbock man arrested in online solicitation sting indicted

A 32-year-old man arrested in October by Texas Department of Public Safety investigators in connection with an online sting aimed at identifying sexual predators was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock County grand jury. Austin Kyle Starns is charged with a third-degree felony count of online solicitation of a minor, which carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.