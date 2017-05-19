Lubbock man arrested after girls' outcry of sexual abuse

Lubbock County sheriff's deputies arrested a 46-year-old man Thursday in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving two girls. Marcus Edward Barrios was booked about 9 a.m. Thursday into the Lubbock County Detention Center on three first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

