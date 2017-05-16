Lubbock ISD honors two teachers of the year
Pictured from left to right are Superintendent Dr. Berhl Robertson Jr., Kelly Baum, Carol Alonzo and Lubbock ISD Board President Melissa Collier. Two new teachers of the year for Lubbock Independent School District were named at the district's annual banquet last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC