Lubbock Fire Marshal Office seeking information in church fire
Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office and Lubbock Fire Rescue are searching for suspects behind numerous unreported fires and vandalism cases over the span of three years at Smithlawn Church of Christ. "The property has been the subject of prior vandalism and unreported fires since it was closed approximately three years ago," an LFR statement reads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|Sun
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC