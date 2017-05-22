Lubbock Fire Marshal Office seeking i...

Lubbock Fire Marshal Office seeking information in church fire

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office and Lubbock Fire Rescue are searching for suspects behind numerous unreported fires and vandalism cases over the span of three years at Smithlawn Church of Christ. "The property has been the subject of prior vandalism and unreported fires since it was closed approximately three years ago," an LFR statement reads.

