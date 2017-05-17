Lubbock cyclists pedal safety, awaren...

Lubbock cyclists pedal safety, awareness during fourth annual Ride of Silence

Dozens of cyclists hit the road to be see but not heard in the fourth annual Ride for Silence Wednesday evening through Lubbock. The Ride of Silence is a worldwide event where bicyclists take to the streets as an official day to honor people who have been killed and or injured as bicyclists, pedestrians or anyone involved in non-automotive transportation, according to J.D. Booker, president of the West Texas Cycling Association.

