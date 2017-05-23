Lubbock city offices closed for Memorial Day holiday

In addition to main city offices being closed, Lubbock libraries, community and senior centers, the Silent Wings Museum, Buddy Holly Center, and Garden and Arts Center will also be closed Monday. Residential Trash Service There will be no trash collection on Monday, May 29. Monday's normally scheduled trash dumpster and cart collection will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday's normally scheduled trash dumpster collection will be moved to Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.