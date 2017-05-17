Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates with "road trip" before opening

WHAT: Local Chick-fil-A franchise Operator David Cannon is hosting Chick-fil-A's First 100 interactive Grand Opening Road Trip on May 17. The event will celebrate the next morning's opening of Lubbock's West End Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 3210 W. Loop Road 289. The event replaces the overnight grand opening First 100 camp out party typically associated with Chick-fil-A's grand openings.

