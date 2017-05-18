Lubbock businessman accused of conspiring to bribe county judge
The Lubbock man accused of conspiring with State Senator Carlos Uresti to bribe an Odessa-area county judge appeared in Federal Court in San Antonio on Thursday morning. Vernon Farthing III was led in to the back of the courthouse in shackles before his 11 a.m. hearing on bribery and money laundering charges.
