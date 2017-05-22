Lubbock authorities seek accused Rolling 60's Crips Gang member on federal drug charges
Lubbock County authorities are seeking an accused Rolling 60's Crips Gang member wanted in connection with a federal drug investigation. Darnisha Unique Gibbs, 30, is wanted on a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and cocaine base and a charge of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, the sheriff's office announced Monday evening.
