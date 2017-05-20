Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, deadline to protest nears
This isn't new information to many homeowners, but Lubbock residents on average saw property values go up again in 2017. For the bulk of residents who got their appraisal notices in April, and who believe it was valued incorrectly, the deadline to file a protest is May 31. As that date looms, so does a deadline for Texas lawmakers to consider a proposal - Senate Bill 2 - that advocates including Lt.
#1 12 hrs ago
Protest. One and all... I got a 11% increase and the state says 10% is the max
they have gone wild..........
