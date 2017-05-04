Lubbock 9-year-old girl missing, police ask for help
Lubbock Police Officers and investigators are actively searching for 9-year-old Azyria Jones who was reported missing by family members last night. Jones was last seen around 7p.m. Friday evening riding her white bicycle with pink rims in the 1800 block of East 1st Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 3
|Sexyjock5
|6
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 3
|Laredo
|3
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
|With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com...
|Apr 16
|xray45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC