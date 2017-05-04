Lubbock 9-year-old girl missing, poli...

Lubbock 9-year-old girl missing, police ask for help

Lubbock Police Officers and investigators are actively searching for 9-year-old Azyria Jones who was reported missing by family members last night. Jones was last seen around 7p.m. Friday evening riding her white bicycle with pink rims in the 1800 block of East 1st Street.

