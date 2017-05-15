LP&L restores power to Southwest Lubbock residents, outage caused by fault in electrical lines
At 6:45 pm, LP&L experienced a fault on two electrical lines feeding out of two substations serving the southwest portion of the service territory. Crews responded immediately and power was restored to all but approximately 1,000 customers at 7:02pm.
