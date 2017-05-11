Lewis sentenced to 50 years in 2015 deadly beating in East Lubbock

Lather Lewis, left, is escorted back to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Thursday after he was sentenced to 50 years in prison by 364th District Court judge William Eichman for the 2015 beating death of 57-year-old Antonio Gonzales. Lubbock district judge sentenced to 50 years in prison a 34 year-old-man who was convicted April 28 at the end of a week-long jury trial of aggravated assault in connection with the 2015 beating death of a 57-year-old farm hand at an East Lubbock after hours club.

