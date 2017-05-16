Last 2 Lubbock Lowe's grocery stores reopening as Food Kings Wednesday

Officials with Lowe's issued a statement to A-J Media that said the locations at 5725 19th St. and 2706 26th St. have been closed since Sunday, undergoing "massive remodeling" for the rebranding. The reopening will mark the second and third locations in Lubbock to be rebranded as Food King locations.

