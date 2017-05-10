Jon Stephens to head Lubbock Area United Way's annual campaign

Lubbock Area United Way has announced that Jon Stephens, Lubbock market president for SouthWest Bank, will head the 2017 campaign as chairman. In that role, Stephens will guide a campaign cabinet of 30 volunteers, and will announce the 2017 campaign goal at a luncheon Aug. 31 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

