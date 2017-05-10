Imagine Lubbock unveils welcome signs at each of 7 entrances to Lubbock
Imagine Lubbock Together unveiled five different sign designs on Wednesday that will be displayed at each of the seven highway entrances to the city of Lubbock. Input on the signs came from residents from every corner of the city and the funds to build the signs were raised privately by the Lubbock Association of Realtors.
