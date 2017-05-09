House passes Burrows' bill aimed at a...

House passes Burrows' bill aimed at assisting wounded officers

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

First responders injured in the line of duty would have access to a liaison to assist in workers' compensation claims and disputes under House Bill 2082, which was approved by the Texas House Tuesday evening. The bill authored by State Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, states an ombudsman will be created within the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers' Compensation and will serve injured first responders by assisting them through the claim process and, if applicable, with any disputes that may arise.

