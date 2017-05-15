Helping hands: Lubbock Woodworkers Club create handmade cars for kids
It's sanded and smoothed over with holes for axles and wheels and there are dents where the windows would be. It took less than 10 minutes for Johnson to create one in his workshop while explaining the process to A-J Media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC