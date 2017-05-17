Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood cleanup planned
The Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood Association has scheduled a spring cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, with volunteers meeting at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2221 Ave. W. Organizers have a need for pick-up trucks or trailers, and residents of the neighborhood have been invited to discard large items at the roll-off location. The association also has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Volunteer Center, 1706 23rd St., for a presentation on landscaping, codes and other agenda items.
