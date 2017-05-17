Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood cleanup...

Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood cleanup planned

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood Association has scheduled a spring cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, with volunteers meeting at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2221 Ave. W. Organizers have a need for pick-up trucks or trailers, and residents of the neighborhood have been invited to discard large items at the roll-off location. The association also has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Volunteer Center, 1706 23rd St., for a presentation on landscaping, codes and other agenda items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Apr 30 steve 3
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Apr 26 Here2Opine 525
beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15) Apr 18 Durrr 3
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC