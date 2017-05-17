Good Samaritans alerted fire crews, saving trapped dogs during Central Lubbock fire

Sitting on a porch near the corner of 35th Street and Avenue X, three people watched Lubbock Fire Rescue crews work to clear the scene following a house fire where one resident was displaced and two dogs were saved on Wednesday morning. At about 8:14 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a fire at a single-story house in the 2400 block of 35th street that left one person displaced, according to LFR officials.

