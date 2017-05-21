From the A-J's Pages: Young people report jolly time after picnic outing to canyon north of Lubbock
The U.S. Trade deficit zoomed to $5.82 billion in March as Americans' appetite for foreign goods hit an 18-month high while weakness overseas reduced demand for U.S. exports, the government said Wednesday. NEW HOME - Mrs. Wilmer Smith of the New Home Community and president of the National Extension Homemakers Council, will leave Wednesday for London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|Sun
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC