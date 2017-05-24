From the A-J's Pages: Joyland hosts Lubbock students for end-of-school party
Dear Gals: If you happen to be lucky enough to inherit or have someone give you one of those beautiful leather-lined purses Don't close it when storing it for a long time - always stuff it full of crumpled newspapers and leave the top or fastener open! WASHINGTON - Legislation intended to bring about a re-allocation of cotton acreage quotas, so that growers could lend temporarily their unused allotted acreage to other growers in the same state, was introduced recently in both houses of Congress. The Auction Bridge Club met with Mrs. M.E. Merrill in south Lubbock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|4 hr
|684lpv
|3
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC