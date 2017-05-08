From the A-J's Pages: - Endless chain...

From the A-J's Pages: - Endless chain auto jack' found between Lubbock blacksmith, sanitarium

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

United Methodist leaders Wednesday portrayed American society as trapped in an interracial quagmire of mutual distrust, and they adopted plans, including fasting and social service work, to help overcome it. NEW YORK - If you want to be sure of living a long life, advertise for a couple of parents, both belonging to long lived families, before birth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... Mon sammy 4
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 3 Sexyjock5 6
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Apr 30 steve 3
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Apr 26 Here2Opine 525
beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15) Apr 18 Durrr 3
News With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com... Apr 16 xray45 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lubbock County was issued at May 09 at 10:55PM CDT

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC