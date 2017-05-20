From the A-J's Pages: Dessert party p...

From the A-J's Pages: Dessert party planned for Lubbock bride-elect

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

More than 200 people across the country called a consumer hot line this week with reports of television sets that exploded or caught fire. Miss Suzanne Welch, bride-elect of James Milton Weaver, will be honored with a dessert party at 8 p.m. today in the home of Mrs. Robert Dennis on 28th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... 1 hr NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Apr 30 steve 3
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Apr 26 Here2Opine 525
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC