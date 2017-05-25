Freeman and Lain named as Val/Sal for...

Freeman and Lain named as Val/Sal for Forsan High School

The Forsan High School 2017 graduating class valedictorian is Sterling Freeman and the salutatorian is MaKenzi Lain. Freeman is the daughter of Karen and Kevin Freeman.

