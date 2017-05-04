Following up with Jordan Robison abou...

Following up with Jordan Robison about her battle with Cystic Fibrosis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

"My parents were told 'Jordan is never going to live past 18. She won't have any friends because she'll be sick and in the hospital all the time.' " That was what Jordan Scott told me when she was planning her wedding to Jason Robison, the son of our own John Robison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 3 Sexyjock5 6
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 3 Laredo 3
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Apr 30 steve 3
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Apr 26 Here2Opine 525
beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15) Apr 18 Durrr 3
News With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com... Apr 16 xray45 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,309 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC