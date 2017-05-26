Flying out of Lubbock this summer? You may be asked to declutter your bag

With folks gearing up to travel in the summer months, TSA is working on clutter control as they test out a carry-on screening program at 10 select airports and Lubbock is on the list. Looking for the safety and best interest of the public, TSA Spokeswoman Lucy Martinez said the pilot program has been around for more than a year as they continue to evaluate and update screening procedures in an effort to stay ahead of evolving threats.

