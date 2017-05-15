First Alert Weather: NWS issues Tornado Watch for eastern counties

The National Weather Service issued a TORNADO WATCH at 1:50 p.m. that is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following locations: The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the South Plains, Rolling Plains and the far Southern Texas Panhandle. The counties affected are Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Childress, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, and Stonewall.

