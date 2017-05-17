Fire danger and hot through Friday
A combination of temps near 90 degrees, low humidity in the central and western areas and winds from the southwest at 20-30 mph will fuel the threat of wildfires. The greatest threat will be the region from just west of Lubbock south to Lamesa and west into the eastern plains of New Mexico.
