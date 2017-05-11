Father of missing Lubbock man asking public for information on son's disapperance
Dane Hubbard was last seen on March 1. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Line at 741-1000. Dane Hubbard was last seen on March 1. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Line at 741-1000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|13 hr
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
|With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com...
|Apr 16
|xray45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC