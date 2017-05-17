Faith Snapp of Lubbock-Cooper FFA Chapter Selected as Foundation Ambassador
Faith Snapp of the Lubbock-Cooper FFA Chapter has been selected to serve as a Texas FFA Foundation Ambassador at the 89th annual Texas FFA State Convention held July 10-14 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Snapp is one of 60 FFA members chosen to participate in the Foundation Ambassador program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC