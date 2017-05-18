Elderly man hits power pole, suffers ...

Elderly man hits power pole, suffers serious injuries in 82nd Street rollover

Lubbock Police say the driver of the pick-up was an elderly man who suffered some sort of medical problem while driving, causing him to hit the pole. The driver was sent to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

