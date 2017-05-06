Dream Center will host groundbreaking for New Legacy Home for Women
The Lubbock Dream Center will break ground at the future location for the New Legacy Home for Women on Tuesday morning as part of $1.5 million grant from the J.T. and Margaret Talkington Charitable Foundation. The award will help fund the 15-month, 3-phase program that will offer life-skills training so that women may lead a healthy, independent, and productive lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 3
|Sexyjock5
|6
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 3
|Laredo
|3
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
|With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com...
|Apr 16
|xray45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC