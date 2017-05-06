Dream Center will host groundbreaking for New Legacy Home for Women

The Lubbock Dream Center will break ground at the future location for the New Legacy Home for Women on Tuesday morning as part of $1.5 million grant from the J.T. and Margaret Talkington Charitable Foundation. The award will help fund the 15-month, 3-phase program that will offer life-skills training so that women may lead a healthy, independent, and productive lives.

