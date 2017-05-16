Defense attorney blames fatal 2013 No...

Defense attorney blames fatal 2013 Northwest Lubbock wreck on SUV that struck client

The defense attorney for a 23-year-old man facing a manslaughter charge in a fatal February 2013 wreck told jurors Tuesday in the 137th District Court that his client was not driving recklessly when the Dodge charger he drove veered from the road and struck a utility pole. Charles Blevins, in his opening statement, told jurors a white SUV chased the car Oscar Aaron Longoria drove and struck him, causing the Charger to go over a curb and hit a utility pole, killing one of the passengers, 17-year-old Angel Flores, whom he described as Longoria's best friend.

