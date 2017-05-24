Council could set course for future of Lubbock police: 1 large station or multiple substations

The announcement to come Thursday will happen a month after members of the council's facilities committee said they were rethinking its plans to move the Lubbock Police Department into the current City Hall once Citizens Tower is occupied by city offices. Instead, city leaders said, they were considering if Lubbock would be better suited with multiple, smaller police substations across the city rather than one big station downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.