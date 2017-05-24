Council could set course for future of Lubbock police: 1 large station or multiple substations
The announcement to come Thursday will happen a month after members of the council's facilities committee said they were rethinking its plans to move the Lubbock Police Department into the current City Hall once Citizens Tower is occupied by city offices. Instead, city leaders said, they were considering if Lubbock would be better suited with multiple, smaller police substations across the city rather than one big station downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Wed
|Army Vet
|2
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|Tue
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|Tue
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC