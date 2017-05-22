Commission announces plans for Lubbock Juneteenth celebration
Members of the Unified Juneteenth Commission gathered Monday at Mae Simmons Park to announce plans for this year's Juneteenth celebration. Commission President Latrice Godfrey said the celebration set for June 16-19 will have the theme of bridging cultural boundaries.
