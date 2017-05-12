City seeks court order to demolish vacant Coronado Apartments

City officials are giving the owners of a vacant East Lubbock apartment complex an ultimatum - repair the property or destroy it. Officials filed a petition for a permanent injunction Friday asking the 72nd District Court for an order to force the owners of the Coronado Apartments at 1017 E. 29th St. to demolish the property they are describing as a blight to the nearby neighborhood.

