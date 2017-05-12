City seeks court order to demolish vacant Coronado Apartments
City officials are giving the owners of a vacant East Lubbock apartment complex an ultimatum - repair the property or destroy it. Officials filed a petition for a permanent injunction Friday asking the 72nd District Court for an order to force the owners of the Coronado Apartments at 1017 E. 29th St. to demolish the property they are describing as a blight to the nearby neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|Thu
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
|With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com...
|Apr 16
|xray45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC