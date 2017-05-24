City leaders to consider limiting parking on 19th Street across from Texas Tech
Texas Tech students going to class next fall semester may need to find a place other than 19th Street to park. As part of a planned beautification project focusing on 19th Street near the Texas Tech campus, Lubbock's City Council on Thursday will consider an ordinance that restricts parking between Indiana and University Avenues.
