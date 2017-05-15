Child dies after being found in pool Sunday afternoon

A 4-year-old Lubbock girl has died after being found in a family swimming pool during a cook-out, according to her brother. The Lubbock Sheriff's Office says Shaelynn Welch was found in the swimming pool around 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 15400 block of County Road 1870.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.