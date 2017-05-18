Caught on Camera: Bystanders hold accused beer thief until police arrive
Bystanders took matters into their own hands Thursday night in Lubbock when a man tried to steal multiple 30-packs of beer from a convenience store, according to police. According to police, 52-year-old Russell Dean Watson, 52, of Lubbock stole several 30-packs of beer from the E-Z Mart on 34th Street.
