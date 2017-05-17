Candlelight memorial planned Saturday at the Veterans War Memorial
The Remember our Heroes organization, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0900 and the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2466, will host a Candlelight Vigil at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday at the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial, 82nd Street and Nashville Avenue. Statistics indicate that suicides among veterans are occurring at a rate of 20 per day.
