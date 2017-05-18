Boys and Girls Club hosts garage sale

Boys and Girls Club hosts garage sale

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock hosted its garage sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 3221 59th St. Funds made from the sale will go to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d... 8 hr NAME 2
Self Segration Alive and Well May 13 Earl B 1
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) May 11 NAME 7
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... May 8 sammy 4
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Apr 30 steve 3
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Apr 26 Here2Opine 525
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. South Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,792 • Total comments across all topics: 281,181,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC