Big cool-down, rain in forecast for Tuesday
Winds from the north at speeds of 20-30 mph will combine with clouds and below-normal temps to put a chill in the air through early afternoon. Tuesday's high will range from 65-70 over much of the region, which is almost 15 degrees below normal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|4 hr
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|Sun
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC