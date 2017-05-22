Big cool-down, rain in forecast for T...

Big cool-down, rain in forecast for Tuesday

Winds from the north at speeds of 20-30 mph will combine with clouds and below-normal temps to put a chill in the air through early afternoon. Tuesday's high will range from 65-70 over much of the region, which is almost 15 degrees below normal.

