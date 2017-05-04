Big Brothers Big Sisters host golf tournament
The tournament was hosted in part by SERVPRO of Southwest Lubbock and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Along with the tournament, entertainment was provided by Mike Pritchard's Blue Thunder Lightning and The Lightning Horns band; that show started at 7 p.m. All of the proceeds go to help Big Brothers Big Sisters continue their work to serve local youths on a one-on-one basis.
