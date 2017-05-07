Balloon release in Maxey Park helps m...

Balloon release in Maxey Park helps mothers cope with miscarriage, loss of infants

A couple of dozen people gathered Sunday in Central Lubbock to share their stories of loss or simply write their messages on a ballon. They came out for the third annual balloon release by Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness in Lubbock, organized by Suzy Emre, founder and president of the group.

