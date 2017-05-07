Balloon release in Maxey Park helps mothers cope with miscarriage, loss of infants
A couple of dozen people gathered Sunday in Central Lubbock to share their stories of loss or simply write their messages on a ballon. They came out for the third annual balloon release by Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness in Lubbock, organized by Suzy Emre, founder and president of the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|9 hr
|sammy
|4
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 3
|Sexyjock5
|6
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Apr 30
|steve
|3
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Apr 26
|Here2Opine
|525
|beware of driver spreading std (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Durrr
|3
|With Trump cuts proposal, future of Lubbock com...
|Apr 16
|xray45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC